Gambia/Senegal: CHAN Team Headed for Senegal

GFF News-The Executive of the Gambia Football Federation has bade farewell to the local national team ( CHAN ) bound for Mbour, Senegal where they are scheduled for an international friendly with Senegal U-20 side slated for Friday 17th February.
The meeting held on Wednesday 15th February, was convened at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing and addressing the players, GFF ExCO Member Alagi Faye advised the team and officials to maintain unity and uphold the spirit of discipline and respect.
'I encourage all of you to abide by the rules and listen to your coaches during the game. The GFF has confidence in you and your coaching staff and it is our conviction that you will make the country proud,' he says.
Speaking on behalf of the GFF President, 3rd Vice President Martin Gomez said the catchword in the forthcoming match is friendly.
'The purpose is a friendly international although a winning result is important. So you must work together as a team and be able to control your emotions as much as possible just like the way professionals do it,' Gomez said.
Team manager Alagie Demba Conateh and Assistant Coach Foday Bah both thanked the GFF for the trust and confidence bestowed on them. Both officials promised to live up to expectation and assured the GFF of making the trip a success.
The team leaves with 18 players and 9 Officials
Alagi Nyabally
Baboucarr Ceesay
Salieu Krubally
Sampierre Mendy
Sanna Jarju
Matarr Ceesay
Lamin Camara
Baboucarr Jammeh
Gibriel Sillah
Ousman Sillah
Adama Jammeh
Saikou Mansally
Mbye Faye
Solomon Kanforn
Mustapha Drammeh
Yaya Ndong
Lamin Chatty
Pa Modou Bah
Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach
Foday Bah Asst Coach
Adama Jatta G/K Trainer
Kalipha Manneh Doctor
Pa Matarr Ndow Physio
Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager
Dawda AJ Barrow Head Of Delegation
Alh Demba Conateh Team Manager
Ebrima Manneh Technical Director
The team plays on Friday 17th February in Mbour against Senegal U-20 team. While the Gambia prepares for its local based team for the CHAN qualifiers, Senegal is also honing the skills of its youth team for the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations Zambia 2017
