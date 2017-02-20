Gambia/Senegal: CHAN Team Headed for Senegal

GFF News-The Executive of the Gambia Football Federation has bade farewell to the local national team ( CHAN ) bound for Mbour, Senegal where they are scheduled for an international friendly with Senegal U-20 side slated for Friday 17th February.

The meeting held on Wednesday 15th February, was convened at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing and addressing the players, GFF ExCO Member Alagi Faye advised the team and officials to maintain unity and uphold the spirit of discipline and respect.

'I encourage all of you to abide by the rules and listen to your coaches during the game. The GFF has confidence in you and your coaching staff and it is our conviction that you will make the country proud,' he says.

Speaking on behalf of the GFF President, 3rd Vice President Martin Gomez said the catchword in the forthcoming match is friendly.

'The purpose is a friendly international although a winning result is important. So you must work together as a team and be able to control your emotions as much as possible just like the way professionals do it,' Gomez said.

Team manager Alagie Demba Conateh and Assistant Coach Foday Bah both thanked the GFF for the trust and confidence bestowed on them. Both officials promised to live up to expectation and assured the GFF of making the trip a success.

The team leaves with 18 players and 9 Officials

Alagi Nyabally

Baboucarr Ceesay

Salieu Krubally

Sampierre Mendy

Sanna Jarju

Matarr Ceesay

Lamin Camara

Baboucarr Jammeh

Gibriel Sillah

Ousman Sillah

Adama Jammeh

Saikou Mansally

Mbye Faye

Solomon Kanforn

Mustapha Drammeh

Yaya Ndong

Lamin Chatty

Pa Modou Bah

Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach

Foday Bah Asst Coach

Adama Jatta G/K Trainer

Kalipha Manneh Doctor

Pa Matarr Ndow Physio

Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager

Dawda AJ Barrow Head Of Delegation

Alh Demba Conateh Team Manager

Ebrima Manneh Technical Director

The team plays on Friday 17th February in Mbour against Senegal U-20 team. While the Gambia prepares for its local based team for the CHAN qualifiers, Senegal is also honing the skills of its youth team for the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations Zambia 2017

