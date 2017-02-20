Uganda: Corruption Growing in Local Governments

Photo: The Independent

Corruption in local government.

Auditor General names most corrupt districts as billions are swindled

Corruption among officials and contractors of district level local governments is a big and growing problem, according to the latest report from the Auditor General's office.

But what is even more worrisome is that knowledgeable people seem to agree that it is the law, not the people, who are largely causing the problems.

According Jonas Mbabazi, who researches local government performance at the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) law is too elaborate and leads to lengthy procurement process, which affects the implementation process and also leads to failure to use budget money.

He also says that money from the central government tends to delay - sometimes arriving just weeks to the end of the Financial Year. This leads officials to hurry to spend it and end up breaching the law or squandering it.

And the AG report notes a few of the most corrupt cases.

Zombo District is one of them. The tiny district on the border with the DR Congo in the West Nile region is your quintessential dysfunctional local government. Its roads are unpaved, schools are crumbling and hospitals are in a sicker state. Part of the problem is that Zombo district is among the least funded by the central government and has almost zero locally generated resources annually because it is a tiny rural district with limited taxable resources. It had an approved budget of Shs 15 billion in the 2016/17 FY.

This money is woefully little for Zombo to offer services listed under the law as decentralised by the central government to the local government at district level; including establishment and maintenance of education, health, water, and roads.

Zombo's quarter a million people, already contending with poor services, must however compete with thousands more who come in from nearby DR Congo for the same services. This makes the services even more acutely inadequate.

Despite the pressure from the public that wants services, Zombo's administrators are not ashamed to steal and squander even the little available resources.

In one case, about Shs20 million for construction of an Outpatients Department block at a major health facility; Alangi Health Centre III, was squandered.

The contractor, Bosan Investment Uganda Ltd, was supposed to finish the job at Shs20 million in three months as per agreement dated May 18, 2016. But five months after signing the contract, according to the Auditor General's report, Shs19 million had been paid to the contractor but the structure was still at foundation level and the contractor had abandoned the site. To date patients continue using a make shift structure.

"There is no general ward and so cases that require admission are referred to Kango HCIII and Zeu HCIII," the AG noted, "Patient mattresses were left lying on the compound. The health centre was unattended to by the time of inspection."

When asked, the Accounting Officer explained that the contractor wounded up operations before fulfilling its obligation.

All this happened in a district that has no hospital and patients with major ailments must travel over 70kms to neighbouring Arua town. The highest level medical facility in Zombo is Nyapea Hospital, a level IV health center that serves the whole Zombo district. Even if it is designed to offer only primary health care non-specialty services, it is a de facto referral unit. That is why Zombo has been demanding that the central government builds a hospital in the district and President Yoweri Museveni has over the years promised one. So far none has been built.

Even if many patients go to Nyapea Hospital, it really is far away for many more and they resort to the lower Health Centre IIIs such as Alangi Health Centre from which Shs20 million was squandered.

And Zombo is not alone. In total, the auditor general's report said up to Shs27 billion was lost in such poor procurement practices in the 111 districts. That is about Shs240 million lost in each district which is enough money to build 20 OPD units of the type Alangi Health Centre needed in each district.

Unfortunately, hospital money isn't the only one being squandered and swindled. Zombo squandered Shs50 million on a road culverts project. It got the money in January but it took officials four months to find a contractor. Two months later, in June, they handed the contractor Shs40 million or 80% of the contract sum. But the contractor was stopped shortly after because the culvert design was wrong. The culverts installed could not carry the storm water, and the road had become impassable. Another four months later, the contract period expired, and the contractor vanished.

The district also got Shs171 million to procure 756 bicycles for village and Parish Chairpersons during the financial year 2013/14. But by 2016, up to 117 bicycles remained undistributed.

Zombo District's performance was so bad that its then-Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) who is the district accounting officer was fired by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Keith Muhakanizi, who supervises them. Zombo's current CAO, Ismal Onzu, is busy firefighting.

But Zombo is not the only culprit. In 2016, up to 33 local of the 111 local governments procured items worth Shs28 billion without following laid down procedures under Public Procurement Regulations and Guidelines.

That is a 50% jump from 2015 where Shs12 billion was spent outside guidelines. In 2014, the figure was even smaller Shs11 billion spent by a higher number - 74 local governments.

Experts tell The Independent that they are worried about the growing trend of local government officials stealing, squandering, and spending government money outside agreed guidelines.

Local governments do not maintain required procurement files, fail to manage contracts adequately, and vary contracts without authorisation.

Breach of procurement procedures seems to be the most disturbing anomaly. Local governments made procurements in breach of procedures worth Shs21 billion. In 2015 the figure was Shs9.9 billion.

As the stealing, squandering, and spending government money outside agreed guidelines has been growing year on year, the Auditor General has kept warning that it could get worse.

It is not clear why the problem is getting worse. According to the AG report, it could be due to lack of technical capacity, understaffing, and/or deliberate flouting of PPDA regulations.

Wakiso is worst

Wakiso District is another named case.

In one case in the 2016/17 FY, it awarded a contract for works on two roads; the Seguku-Kasenge-Buddo (10 Km) and Lubowa Quality Super market Hill view close (2.1km) roads, but the tax payer lost Shs5.3 billion or 25% of it. The winning contractor took Shs15.2 billion when another firm offered to do the work for Shs.9.9 billion.

The contract evaluation team eliminated the lowest bidder on a technicality - not attaching signed agreement forms and certificates of completion of the works in their schedule of general experience, even if the same bidder had attached verification letters from the Ministry of works and Transport, and Uganda Investment Authority, showing that the firm had successfully done similar works.

But the same team happily accepted a bid which did not meet the financial performance required of an average turnover of Shs20 billion for the last three years. The awarded bidder had done small jobs averaging turnover of Shs.14 billion far below the other bidders with average turnover of Shs41.8 billion and Shs2 trillion respectively. The evaluation committee claimed noncompliance on financial performance criteria by all participants.

The AG noted that this deliberate override of regulations by the evaluation and contracts committees, gave an unfair advantage to the awarded firm leading to unfair competition and apparent overspending of Shs.5.3 billion. This override of regulations also made Wakiso District the worst performer across the country as far as procurement anomalies are concerned.

In Masaka, contract managers did not bother to prepare the implementation plans on file for a Shs539 million contract and in neighboring Mityana, a review of procurement files worth Shs559 million revealed that they wrongfully maintained the same evaluation committee across several bids with limited representation of the user departments.

Lamwo district lost Shs22 million over rehabilitation of the 5km Kirombe-Kal Road. The scope of work included grading, drainage, full gravelling, and completion of works at an estimated cost of Shs133 million under the Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP) funding. The road was adjusted to 7.3km without authorisation and approval from Contracts Committee and 2km out of the 7.3km was not graveled. Although Shs128 million, representing 97% of the estimated cost, had already been paid to the suppliers of culverts and gravel and to the Force Account manager, the works were incomplete. Culverts purportedly installed worth Shs24 million and two project sign posts costing Shs.1.6 million had not been installed by the time of audit inspection in June last year. Despite this, the AG says, a progress report by the Lamwo engineering department indicated the project as completed 5km at Shs.133 million contrary to the actual status of the road and actual payment.

Experts explain

Zombo's new CAO, Onzu, blames lack of capacity of contractors and unending administrative reviews for the procurement breaches at the district local government level.

"No one wants to lose a contract," he told The Independent, "So you have cases where people petition and call for an administrative review whether they have lost wrongly or rightly and once this happens, the entire process is halted; then investigations start, and sometimes all this is simply because the loser wants the winner to also lose business."

He added; "Then you have contractors who on face value appear genuine and capable but once they are awarded a contract they start rushing to find a loan. They cannot deliver on time, and then a dispute arises".

Raphael Magyezi, the Chairperson Public Service and Local Government, says the local government procurement law is to blame and needs to be reviewed and the skill sets of local government procurement committees to manage contracts improved. He says cases of suspected outright corruption are more complicated to deal with.

"We need to investigate these anomalies and what causes them before we try prescribing solutions," Magyezi says.

According Jonas Mbabazi of ACODE, contracts are not managed in a manner that is result oriented.

"In most of these cases you find that contractors are not supervised," he told The Independent, "Civil works do not reflect what is agreed in the contracts. There is also connivance between contractors and district officials. You find that the road distance is not the same as agreed upon in the contracts but a certificate of completion has been delivered."

Citing the AG's report of 2014/2015, which revealed serious understaffing levels in local governments, Mbabazi says that internal audit departments and Public Accounts Committees at the local government level should be empowered to investigate and monitor and to take remedial actions to be able to control and reduce some of these anomalies.

Even Roland Mugume, a member of the Local Government Accounts Committee acknowledges that the anomalies are a result of many things ranging from the poor calibre of civil servants, pressure from politicians and delay of releases and lack of political supervision.

He says that sometimes civil servants at the centre connive with those at the local government level. Forinstance, he cites a case in Kiruhura, where he claims Shs.4 billion was released instead of Shs2 billion.

"It wouldn't have been exposed if it hadn't been for a whistle blower," he said, "That is why we need to strengthen anti-corruption agencies like the Auditor General and Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and also establish independent institutions at the local government level to oversee service delivery."

