South Africa: #SONA Tops Country's News Coverage

President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (Sona) dominated news media across the country this week, according to media monitoring company ROi Africa.

Zuma delivered his State of the Nation address at Parliament on February 9, after the event was delayed by unhappy MPs.

The speech only got underway after a Cope MP and the EFF were removed from the chamber and the DA and Agang walked out.

Security officers clashed with Economic Freedom Fighters members when they forcibly removed them from the National Assembly.

They could be seen punching and kicking each other.

According to statistics for the week, #Sona received 21.09% of the news coverage, while #Eskom was second with 13.21%.

Cyclone #Dineo received 12.71% news coverage. The cyclone killed seven people, injured 55 and displaced more than 100 000 as it battered southern Mozambique last week.

More than 650 000 people in the south-east African country were also affected since the storm made landfall late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on social media, #Sona topped the conversation by receiving 30.32% news coverage, while #Dineo took up 15.23% and 13.60%.

Other entries were the Guptas with 10.81%, followed by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with 8.23% and the Proteas with 6.94%.

In international news, Valentine's Day World came up tops. It received 24.66% coverage followed by Trump and Mexico with 21.19% and Trump and Muslims with 20.35%.

News24