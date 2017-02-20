19 February 2017

South Africa: Johannesburg Man Confesses to Burying Mom in Shack

A 45-year-old has told police that he buried his mother inside their two-bedroom shack in Finetown, south of Johannesburg.

Sergeant Vincent Mashiteng said on Sunday that the man confessed to police that he killed his mother after being pressured by family members and neighbours about her whereabouts.

"It is believed that he killed his mother following an argument and then buried her in their shack a month ago," Mashiteng said. The body of the 72-year-old woman was exhumed on Sunday morning. The man was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in court soon.

