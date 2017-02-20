19 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Win Rain-Reduced Hamilton ODI

Tagged:

Related Topics

Andile Phehlukwayo continued to enhance his growing all-round reputation by providing crucial late support for AB de Villiers as the Proteas sealed a nail-biting, four-wicket win over New Zealand in their rain-affected, first one-day international (ODI) of a five-match series in Hamilton on Sunday.

As it happened: New Zealand v South Africa, 1st ODI

The youngster plundered two sixes and two fours in his 29 not out off 23 balls to take South Africa past their 208 victory-target with a delivery to spare in their 34-over-a-side affair at Seddon Park.

Phehlukwayo, playing in just his 11th ODI, shared in a vital unbroken 54-run stand with De Villiers (37 off 34 balls, 3 fours) - the captain playing a measured innings - after a middle-order collapse saw the visitors lose four wickets in four balls. That came after Quinton de Kock fired up front with a 10th half-century for his country to set the South Africans on their way at the start of the chase.

De Kock made 69 (64 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) and shared in an 88-run opening stand with Hashim Amla (35), before they hit problems and had to be eventually rescued by De Villiers and Phehlukwayo, who played an equally impressive innings to help oust Australia in Durban late last year with David Miller.

Earlier in the match, it was Chris Morris that caused most of the damage with the ball after he claimed 4/62 in seven overs to jolt the Black Caps' top order.

The Proteas had won the toss and opted to bowl first after rain delayed the start and once they got going, fast bowler Morris made merry by reducing the hosts for 82/4. His initial spell was 4/24 in five overs, before he came in for some late tap as New Zealand ended their innings with a flourish.

Captain, Kane Williamson top-scored for his side with 59 (53 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes), with the late impetus coming through Colin de Grandhomme (34) and Tim Southee (24), as 51 came in the final 3.5 overs.

Kagiso Rabada picked up 2/31, before South Africa then went on to take a 1-0 series lead. Match two will be played in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Sport24

South Africa

Uganda's Onyango Celebrates Contract Extension With Another Title at SA's Sundowns

Denis Onyango marked the signing of his four-year contract extension by adding yet another trophy to his collection… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.