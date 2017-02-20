19 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Women to Face India in WC Qualifier Final

A stellar bowling performance by the Proteas laid the foundation for a comfortable, 36-run Duckworth-Lewis win over Ireland in their final match of the Super Six stage at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Colombo on Sunday.

South Africa will face India in the tournament final on 21 February.

Lizelle Lee (2/12), Sune Luus (2/34) and Dane van Niekerk (2/45) all took two wickets apiece as the Irish were bowled out for 166 in 49.5 overs after winning the toss and batting.

Ayabonga Khaka was virtually unplayable after sending down four maidens in an immaculate five overs that cost a mere four runs and included the prize wicket of opposition captain Laura Delany (1). Marizanne Kapp was also impressive with her four overs going for four runs and one wicket.

In reply, South Africa lost Lee (14) early, but an unbroken second-wicket stand of 59 set them on their way for the win.

Laura Wolvaardt was not out on 32 (61 balls, 4 fours) and Mignon du Preez with 29 (52 balls, 2 fours) were together when rain stopped play, handing their side victory.

South Africa had already secured their primary objective from the tournament by securing qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup to be held in England later in the year by winning their previous match against hosts Sri Lanka. Along with India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have secured their places in the tournament as well.

Sport24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

