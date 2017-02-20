20 February 2017

Kenya: Films Board to Use Scouts in the War Against Gambling Craze

By Nicholas Komu

The Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) will use scouts in renewed efforts to fight gambling among children, chairman Ezekiel Mutua has said.

Speaking in Nyeri on Sunday during celebrations to commemorate the founder of the scouting movement, Mr Mutua said that KFCB will partner with the Kenya Scouts Association to fight betting which has taken root among the youth.

Mr Mutua said that the moral code embedded in the scouting movement presents the preferred recipe to battle the gambling menace which has even affected school-going children.

"The scouts movement in itself bears moral codes which we feel will help in the fight against betting.

"Through their programmes we hope to empower them with knowledge that they can pass on to their peers," said Mr Mutua.

Partnering with Kenya Scouts Association will mean see KFCB introducing mentorship programmes to scouts and girl guides in its bid to tap into the biggest youth movement in Africa with a membership of over 1.4 million young people.

"With their numbers, we hope to reach out to young people and teach them that they cannot rely on the ideology of acquiring wealth quickly through betting.

"We actually encourage more youth to become scouts," said the KFCB boss.

Mr Mutua also announced plans of reviving mobile cinemas as part of KFCB's rebranding programme.

