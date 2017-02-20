South Africa: Police Raid Nets Abalone Worth R75 Million

Police seized abalone to the value of R7.5m from an abandoned house in Durbanville on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the raid was undertaken by an integrated team of the Hawks, and the police K9 unit, and is part of ongoing operations to address abalone related crime.

They were following up on information which led to a house in Sonstraal.

"There were no occupants at the time, albeit with apparent signs that the loot had just been abandoned," Ramovha said.

"Over 23 000 units of abalone comprising wet and dry abalone were seized. This brings the total units of seized abalone to over 52 000 valued at approximately R12m in a week."

Twelve people have so far been arrested in the ongoing operation.

"Investigations continues and more arrests are expected, he said."

News24