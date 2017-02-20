18 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Raid Nets Abalone Worth R75 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police seized abalone to the value of R7.5m from an abandoned house in Durbanville on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the raid was undertaken by an integrated team of the Hawks, and the police K9 unit, and is part of ongoing operations to address abalone related crime.

They were following up on information which led to a house in Sonstraal.

"There were no occupants at the time, albeit with apparent signs that the loot had just been abandoned," Ramovha said.

"Over 23 000 units of abalone comprising wet and dry abalone were seized. This brings the total units of seized abalone to over 52 000 valued at approximately R12m in a week."

Twelve people have so far been arrested in the ongoing operation.

"Investigations continues and more arrests are expected, he said."

News24

South Africa

Uganda's Onyango Celebrates Contract Extension With Another Title at SA's Sundowns

Denis Onyango marked the signing of his four-year contract extension by adding yet another trophy to his collection… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.