17 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfur Police Disperse Demo At UNAMID Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mukjar — Displaced people from Nazho and Mukjar camps in Central Darfur staged a protest outside the headquarters of Unamid on Thursday after a charcoal was killed by militiamen. Police dispersed the protest.

A tribal sheikh told Radio Dabanga that Abbas Adam Abdul Karim (37) died when armed militiamen opened fire on him as he worked, south of Mukjar.

The sheikh said that the funeral procession of displaced people took Karim's body to the Unamid base, but that were stopped by police just metres from the Unamid gate.

"The police confiscated Karim's body and dispersed the demonstrators by force," he said.

Sudan

Darfur Camp Residents Complain of Attacks, Poor Services

Residents of West and South Darfur camps for the displaced are suffering from rampant insecurity and deteriorating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.