Sudan: Central Darfur Police Disperse Demo At UNAMID Base

Mukjar — Displaced people from Nazho and Mukjar camps in Central Darfur staged a protest outside the headquarters of Unamid on Thursday after a charcoal was killed by militiamen. Police dispersed the protest.

A tribal sheikh told Radio Dabanga that Abbas Adam Abdul Karim (37) died when armed militiamen opened fire on him as he worked, south of Mukjar.

The sheikh said that the funeral procession of displaced people took Karim's body to the Unamid base, but that were stopped by police just metres from the Unamid gate.

"The police confiscated Karim's body and dispersed the demonstrators by force," he said.