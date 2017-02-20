Sudan: Troika Commends Govt's Decision to Accept U.S. Aid Proposal

Khartoum — The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) said it was encouraged by the government decision to accept a US proposal for supporting humanitarian assistance to the two areas in the Sudan.

In a statement released by the US state Department, the Troika expresses its continued support for the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) peace process, led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

In support of the AUHIP-brokered Roadmap Agreement signed by both the Government of Sudan and the opposition, the Troika urges the signatories to honor the Agreement by concluding comprehensive cessations of hostilities and engaging in an inclusive political dialogue.

The Troika is also encouraged by the Government of Sudan's decision to accept the United States' proposal to support humanitarian assistance to South Kordufan and Blue Nile states.

The statement said the U.S. proposal is intended to facilitate humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Two Areas, in line with AUHIP efforts for broader negotiated humanitarian access.

The Troika urges the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North to swiftly accept this proposal and facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to those in need in the Two Areas.

The ongoing unilateral ceasefires are a significant step toward peace throughout Sudan, it said adding, however, that in order to realize sustainable peace, all parties must engage in a political process.

The Troika also encourages continued engagement by the armed movements from Darfur with the AUHIP peace process.

"We call on the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdul Wahid Al Nur to cease hostilities and immediately engage with the AUHIP peace process. " it said.