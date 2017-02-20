Kenya: Political Parties Expected to Submit Nomination Rules to IEBC Starting Today

Nairobi — - Political parties were on Monday expected to start submitting their party nomination rules to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The exercise will take 14 days and and will determine what procedures will be used by individual parties in undertaking nominations, in what is considered one of the most delicate acts in politics.

IEBC rules and regulation for participating in an election requires that each party adhere strictly to the nomination timelines.

Another landmark timeline related to this is the period within which aspirants are allowed to switch parties.