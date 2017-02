Cord leader Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary has been admitted to a hospital in Nairobi.

Although a member of the family confirmed that Ms Odinga was indeed in hospital, they did not reveal what could be ailing the political aspirant or when she was taken to hospital.

Ms Odinga is in the race for the Kibra parliamentary seat, having made the announcement sometime in January.

She came into the limelight in 2015 having kept under wraps her intentions to vie for the Kibra seat.