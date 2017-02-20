Sudan: Troika Encourages Ceasefires, Dialogue

Oslo / London / Washington DC — In a joint statement by the three countries issued on Friday, the Sudan Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) has expressed its continued support for the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) peace process, led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

In support of the AUHIP-brokered Roadmap Agreement signed by both the Government of Sudan and the opposition, the Troika urges the signatories to honour the Agreement by concluding comprehensive cessations of hostilities and engaging in an inclusive political dialogue. The Government of Sudan must now create an environment that is conducive to freedom of expression and political participation by both armed and unarmed opposition in Sudan.

The Troika is also encouraged by the Government of Sudan's decision to accept the United States' proposal to support humanitarian assistance to South Kordofan and Blue Nile states (the "Two Areas"). The US proposal is intended to facilitate humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Two Areas, in line with AUHIP efforts for broader negotiated humanitarian access. The Troika urges the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North to swiftly accept this proposal and facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to those in need in the Two Areas.

The ongoing unilateral ceasefires are a significant step toward peace throughout Sudan. However, in order to realize sustainable peace, all parties must engage in a political process. The Troika also encourages continued engagement by the armed movements from Darfur with the AUHIP peace process. We call on the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdul Wahid Al Nur to cease hostilities and immediately engage with the AUHIP peace process. The Troika also encourages the Government of Sudan to make progress on addressing the root causes of the conflict.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the AUHIP chairman Thabo Mbeki, sent a verbal message via the Ambassador of the African Union to Khartoum, concerning the political situation in the country and the course of negotiations with the armed movements.

In his message, the former South African President insists "that the SPLM-N in the Two Regions has to comply with the voice of reason and spare the citizens assault and murder."