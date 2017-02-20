17 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ebrima Sanyang Yet to Be Released

By Abdoulai G. Dibba

A family member of Ebrima Sanyang, alias Ndongo Tobb, has called on the Government of President Adama Barrow to intervene to ensure the release of their relative who has been detained at Mile Two prison for more than two years.

According to Mr Kebba Njie, Mr. Sanyang, a resident of Farato village in the Kombo South District,was arrested at his home and taken to Farato police station and from where he was detained and finally transferred to Mile Two prison.

Mr Njie informed this reporter that Mr Sanyang, who was a member of the Gambia police force, is yet to be released or taken to court after being detained for over two years.

He is therefore calling on the authorities to either facilitate the release of Mr. Sanyang or take him to court as his continuous detention is in violation of the Constitution.

