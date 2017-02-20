Gambia's New Chief Justice Sworn in

Mr. Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, has after his appointment as Chief Justice of the Gambia, taken oath of office on Wednesday, February 15, at a ceremony held at Kairaba Beach hotel presided over by President Adama Barrow.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Barrow said the Gambia is going through a transition in establishing a modern democracy that respects human rights and dignity of the person. He said there can never be peace when there is no justice and there cannot be justice when there is no freedom of expression and opinion.

"It is in this light that the new Gambia welcomes its brains in rebuilding it. It is therefore not a surprise that honourable Chief Justice Hassan Jallow has decided to join in this crusade. Honourable Jallow has served the Gambia in different capacities and today it is expected that the experience gained locally and internationally will take the Gambian justice system to higher heights," said President Barrow.

Meanwhile, the new Chief Justice speaking after his swearing in, expressed delight for his appointment to serve the new government.

He promised that he will live up to the prescribed oaths entrusted upon him to do justice without fear or favor, affection or ill will in accordance with the constitution and the laws of The Gambia.

He said building an independent judiciary is indeed very assuring, hence an excellence starting point for a new Chief Justice.

"An independent judiciary delivering excellent and effective rule of law, justice, peace and progress is inseparable element of good governance which the Gambia will work continuously as embedded in our own community," he said.

"We will do our utmost best to ensure that justice system and machinery system meet the expectations of the community and the required international standard," assured the new CJ.

Hon. Jallow is the second Gambian Chief Justice following Abdou Karim Savage who was appointed by the former Jammeh regime with a very short stint in this high judicial office.