18 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Wins Men and Women Elite Ttt and Itt in African Continental Cycling Championship

Asmara — The 2017 African Continental Cycling Championship that started on Tuesday in the Egyptian city of Luxor witnessed extraordinary performance the Eritrean National Cycling team that comfortably won the 57.8 Km Team Time Trial (TTT) both in the elite men and women.

Neither Luxor's sweltering heat nor the participation of continents finest cyclists can deter the indomitable Eritrean riders from scooping the available 8 gold Medals of the day.

Winning this edition of the African championship was another great milestone for the Eritrean elite men's team as it turns out to be their unprecedented record 7th consecutive victory.

For the Eritrean women team, it is their second victory of the championship since they scooped it first time in 2013 in Sharme-el- Shiehk, Egypt.

Ever since 2012, the Eritrean national team dominates the African Continental Championship competition and yet, no other national team on the continent was managed to upset their absolute dominance.

In this edition of the time trial, Eritrea was represented by, Meron Abraham, Meron teshome, Amanuel Gebregziabher, and Awet Habtom in the men's elite group. Wehazit Kidane, Mosana Debesay, Bisrat gebremeskel and Wegahta Gebrehiwot represented the women's elite team.

Meanwhile, Meron Teshome has won his second gold medal in the elite men Individual Time Trial (ITT), Awet Habtom from Eritrea also took the third place in the same category, while Mosana debesay won silver medal in the elite women Individual Time Trial.

A total of 24 African national teams have participated in the time trial.

