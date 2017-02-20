Sudan: 7th Tayeb Salih International Award Round-Up

Al-Tayeb Salih International Award for Creative Writing concluded its seventh round last Thursday with participation of 28 countries, 208 literary works and 18 studies on African literature.

Ms. Sana Abdul Aziz, Egypt, has won the first award for novel category while the first award for short story category has gone to Hassan Bakour, Morocco, which is 15,000 US dollar for each.

Omer Mohamed Sanousi, Sudan, has won the first prize in 'African studies' category.

Dr. Fadwa Abdel Rahman Ali Taha, Professor of History, who is also a writer with several publications, was honored as personality of the year.

The First Vice President Lt. General Bakri Hassan Salih has attended the Award-giving ceremony which was organized Thursday night at the Friendship Hall, Khartoum.

The award is organized annually by Zain telecom group, in memory of the late Sudanese International Novelist al-Tayeb Salih.

The functions opened with a popular symposium at the Sharqa Hall, University of Khartoum. The symposium's theme was the outcome of the Arab spring revolutions. Speaking at the symposium was the session's guest of honor, Former President of Tunisia, Dr. Mohammad al-Marzouki, who shone as a revolutionary leader during the Tunisian Revolution, a matter that qualified him to be elected President of Tunisia when the Tunisian Revolution bore fruit.

Another symposium entitled "the civilization and cultural currents that impact African creativity" was held, same day. Readings from the African novels, speeches about Afro-Arab cultural interaction and convergence of Arabic-Austrian narrative were presented.

On Thursday speeches about creative experiments of novelists from Chad and Sudan were presented.

A massive gathering of writers and intellectuals have attended the two-day session of the closing functions of the Award with the participation of figures in Culture from Arab and African countries to boost cultural dialogue with their Sudanese peers through the scientific forum accompanying the activities.