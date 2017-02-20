18 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Shoot Dead Radio Owner

An enterpreneur and owner of the Voice of Central Somalia radio has been shot dead by unknown assailants. Mohamed Omar Hagafey was in his vehicle in Hodan district when he was accosted by gunmen who later fled the scene.

An eyewitness told Radio Dalsan that two gunmen had been involved in the assasination of Hagafey Police are yet to comment on the killing. The incident occurs within an hour when a senior intelligence officer Hassan Dheere's vehicle was sprayed by bullets in Mogadishu

The driver died and Dheere is said to be in critical condition at a Mogadishu hospital. Hagafey is former Himin and Heeb administration spokesman.

