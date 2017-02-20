18 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Drought Leaves 30 Dead Near Diinsoor Town

Nearly 30 people, most of them women and children are reported to have died of hunger and malnutrition near Diinsoor district in Baay region, which once served as Al Shabaab bastion.

Ibrahim Nur, who is current the commissioner of Diinsoor district said people began to die of hunger and lack of water in the rural areas near the town, as as reult of the looming drought.

He has appealed for an urgent humanitarian assistance to save the lives of thousands of people effected by the prevailing drought in the region.

"The drought situation is now worsening and began began to die of hunger as they run out of food and water, with the livestock perished in the drought," said Diinsoor DC.

UN aid agencies, including WFP and UNICEF have warned famine in Somalia.

