Somalia: Turkey Praises Role of Somali Journalists

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar has praised the role that Somali journalists have played despite the challenges they continue facing in one of the most dangerous countries for a journalist to operate.

"Somali journalists have remained courageous in the hardest of times" Bekar told journalists.

He was speaking at a special luncheon where 30 Somali journalists were hosted at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

Among the journalists present were NUSOJ Secretary General Mohamud Moallimu and Veteran journalist and Director Radio Dalsan Hassan Ali Geesey.

"We appreciated the warmth that Turkish Embassy extended to us and the respect it continues to give to the Somali journalists. It's a gesture that will improve our relation for the mutual benefit of each party" Moallimu told Radio Dalsan.

"The luncheon at the Embassy is a gesture of respect that Turkey has for the Somali journalists. Not many appreciate the work we do and the challenges we face" Geesey told Radio Dalsanfollowing the meeting.

Bekar thanked Somali journalists for its continued appreciation to the assistance that Ankara has offered to Somalia since 2011.

The journalists were later taken around for a tour of what is the biggest Turkish Embassy in the world.