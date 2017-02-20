18 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Troika Statement On Peace Efforts

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the statement issued by the Triika Countries ( US, Norway and Britain), dated, 17-2-2017 on peace efforts in Sudan.

The Ministry, in statement issued, today, Saturday, renewed the Sudan government commitment to continue its great peace efforts and work hard and sincerely, along with the other Sudanese parties, to make peace as it considered strategic option and cooperate with the African Mediator, Thabo Mbeki who exerted great efforts in this connection.

The statement pointed out that Sudan government highly appreciated the Troika continuous efforts and its support to the Road map which aims at reaching permanent peace and stability in South Kordofan, the Blue Nile and Darfur which is now enjoys peace and stability.

Sudan government renewed its full commitment to declaration of cease-fire, calling on the armed opposition to respond urgently, to dialogue and peace calls and to join negotiations and dialogue to maintain peace, stability, national accord and the comprehensive development.

The statement called on the People's Movement to accept the US Initiative concerning the delivery of the humanitarian aid.

The Troika statement has noted Sudan government seriousness and respond to the High level African Mediator and its commitment by the announcement of the cease-fire as well as its acceptance to the US Proposal concerning the delivery of the humanitarian assistances to the war affected -people in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

