18 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms State's Concern Over Improvement Work Environment for Physicians and Health Staff

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, General, Abdul Rahman Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi has affirmed State's keenness to improve the working environment for doctors and health staff in the country.

Al-Mahdi, Addressing the opening session of the Conference of the Society of Obstetrics Specialist in Sudan, in the Police Club, Friday, said the state work to improve the work environment ,conditions and training of the health staff in coordination with the Sudanese national Board of Medical specialties and the participation of medical societies.

He stressed desire of the state to reduce maternal mortality and disabilities resulting from pregnancy and childbirth.

He emphasized that the state is keen to reduce HIV infection rates and prevent vertical transmission of the pregnant mother.

