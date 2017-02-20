18 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Arrives in UAE

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abu-Dhabi — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, and Omer Al-Basher has arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu-Dhabi, amid wide reception headed by Abu-Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the AUE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zaid Al-Nahian, a number of AUE leaderships and the diplomatic missions accredited to UAE.

The Information Advisor of the Sudanese embassy in UAE, Emad Saidahmed has pointed out that President Al-Basher and Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zaid Al- Nahian held important bilateral talks.

He said President Al-Basher has visited the Martyrs Square, neighboring the Mosque of the UAE builder and founder, Sheikh, Zaid Bin Sultan Al-Nahian.

He commended the role being played by the UAE towards Sudan, adding that President Al-Basher, during the visit, will inaugurate the embassy buildings, in Abu-Dhabi, next Monday, affirming the completion of all arrangements in this connection.

'President Al-Basher, will also, attend the inauguration ceremony of the 13th session of the Exhibition and Abu-Dhabi International Defense Conference for 2017.' He stressed.

Sudan

Darfur Camp Residents Complain of Attacks, Poor Services

Residents of West and South Darfur camps for the displaced are suffering from rampant insecurity and deteriorating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.