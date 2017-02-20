Sudan: Al-Basher Arrives in UAE

Abu-Dhabi — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, and Omer Al-Basher has arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu-Dhabi, amid wide reception headed by Abu-Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the AUE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zaid Al-Nahian, a number of AUE leaderships and the diplomatic missions accredited to UAE.

The Information Advisor of the Sudanese embassy in UAE, Emad Saidahmed has pointed out that President Al-Basher and Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zaid Al- Nahian held important bilateral talks.

He said President Al-Basher has visited the Martyrs Square, neighboring the Mosque of the UAE builder and founder, Sheikh, Zaid Bin Sultan Al-Nahian.

He commended the role being played by the UAE towards Sudan, adding that President Al-Basher, during the visit, will inaugurate the embassy buildings, in Abu-Dhabi, next Monday, affirming the completion of all arrangements in this connection.

'President Al-Basher, will also, attend the inauguration ceremony of the 13th session of the Exhibition and Abu-Dhabi International Defense Conference for 2017.' He stressed.