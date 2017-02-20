Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Expects High Wheat Productivity

Khartoum — Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dekhiri has expected the production of 940, 000 ton of wheat during the current year which covers 55% of the consumption, a matter that, will provide300 million dollars for the country.

The minister, in the press conference he held, Saturday, has described winter season productivity as successful because of the early preparations and the provision of inputs.

He said the current winter season is better than the past season, lauding the efforts exerted by the Agricultural Research Administration for the success of the season.