Government has recorded considerable success in the implementation of programmes under the economic blueprint Zim-Asset particularly in social amenities, food and security and poverty eradication, the First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has said. Addressing thousands of party supporters gathered at St Johns Primary School in Buhera North, Amai Mugabe said 3 200 megawatts of electricity would be added to the national grid following the resuscitation of some of the generators at Hwange Power Station.

Zim-Asset is a development plan grounded on four clusters meant to guide the economic recovery.

The four clusters are value-addition and beneficiation, infrastructure development and utilities, food security and nutrition, and social services and poverty eradication.

"In Hwange, some generators were malfunctioning but that problem has been fixed. 3 200MW are going be added to the national grid to ease electricity challenges," she said.

"Thinking that our industries can grow without electricity is a chimerical dream. Even potential investors would first ask if there is enough electricity. If not, they will put on hold their investment projects."

The First Lady said addressing electricity challenges spurs employment creation.

Amai Mugabe said the food and nutrition cluster was thriving.

"Minister Joseph Made is busy with Command Agriculture. It is a good programme that will ensure self sufficiency when it comes to food security and ensuring that people do not starve."

"I am sure Dr Made will run out of space to store grains delivered to the Grain Marketing Board. He will end up asking people to use their granaries at home." Health infrastructure got a boost from the China Eximbank loan facility.

Further, Buhera was given $ 8,5million for the construction of Marowanyati Dam. "Once fixed, the dam will ease water challenges faced by villagers in the district," Amai Mugabe said.

She said Government was working on the Beitbridge-Chirundu road in order to speed up movement of goods. The First Lady also said plans were at an advanced stage regarding establishment of a women's bank.

"You will see how successful the bank is going to be because unlike their male counterparts, women do not have a penchant for hiding money," she said.