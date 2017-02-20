Uganda: Four Perish in Accident in Lwengo

Lwengo — Four people have been confirmed dead in a motor accident that happened at Kyoko village in Lwengo District along Masaka-Mbarara Highway.

The accident that occurred about 11:30pm last night, involved a canter truck registration number UAM 222Y and Fuso lorry Fuso lorry Registration No. UAT 936T.

It is said that the canter truck rammed into the lorry, which was traveling from Mbarara to Masaka.

Mr John Mukasa one of the eyewitnesses said that accident could have been caused by invisibility on the road due to mist.

"There was fog all over from the swamp and no one could clearly see," Mr Mukasa said

However, Ms Diana Nandawula, the Southern Region Police Spokesperson police said that the accident was caused by reckless driving on both sides.

"Both drivers were speeding yet the swamp was foggy. That is being thoughtless and careless," Ms Nandawula said.

Ms Nandawula said that the accident involved five people and only one survived with serious injuries and he is currently receiving treatment in Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

"All the three people in the canter were mingled and died on spot while the two who were in the Fuso survived though still a one Babi Nkono, the driver, died upon reaching the hospital," said Ms Nandawula.

She added that police is working hard to identify the three bodies plus the survivor who is still in a critical condition, and therefore called upon anybody who could be in the know of the tipper owner of to inform police.

Accidents along the road have in the last few months significantly reduced due to a joint security Operation, Fika Salaama literally meaning reach safely which was launched to sensitize drivers and other travelers on road safety and also putting police checks in almost all black spots on this highway.

However, the trend may be coming back as the road has registered three serious accidents since this year began in which 12 people including a journalist have died and over 25 have been left with serious injuries.