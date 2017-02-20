Uganda: Local Council Elections - Mr President, the Voting Method Is Manipulative From the Onset

analysis

Let me address myself to the remarks of President Museveni made immediately after the last round of the NRM party East African Legislative Assembly elections recently at State House, Entebbe.

He directed that an investigation into allegations of voter bribery be undertaken. This was re-assuring for many who have been unfairly elbowed out of electoral processes because of the money factor.

The gravity of bribery and other malpractices in Uganda's electoral processes - right from internal political party processes to national elections is very annoying. Mr President, evidence of electoral malpractices lays bare on the surface - no need to scratch deeper!

Let's take a quick bite of the reality sandwich; voter bribery has descended upon prefect elections in schools. Of course at tertiary level, the evil already entrenched itself and is deeply rooted in not just the elections but the entire administration traditions of many of these institutions.

Mr President, here comes another form of vote rigging. Just a couple of years ago, a team of very eccentric people brewed yet another plot to bribe Ugandan voters on a massive scale. Some of these plotters were from the Executive that you head, sir. These ideologically skewed people conspired with another government organ - Parliament, to pass a law that would see the LC1 and LC2 elections held by way of lining-up. Mr President, in their weak justification, these people said holding the LC1 and 2 elections through the secret ballot would be too expensive for me - a taxpayer to contend with.

Now Mr President, let me show you how their move was voter bribery of a 'first class' nature. Firstly, the conspirators argued that they were holding the LC elections for 'me', the common person to vote my immediate leaders who always help me sort out the menace of our village chicken thieves. They argued that these elections were over a decade behind schedule. Listening to their reasons, I could sense a lot of 'ponzi' scheming going on. I believed that indeed these elections were behind schedule - but I doubted their seemingly empathetic hearts that these elections would be too expensive to hold by secret ballot.

In fact, I suspected these guys' patriotism! Mr President, these are not the kind of folks who are going to take Uganda to a middle-income status. You will remember that a month ago, the wananchi wrote to you a long one, Mr President - telling you that they had trapped the ideologically skewed people who want to hold elections by way of lining up.

Well, the wananchi have not yet heard back from you, sir; but they of course are confident that you received their letter titled, "open letter to the President". Me too I am sure you received it, because I heard the right-hand 'young' Turks - Shaban Bantariza, Ofwono Opondo and Frank Tumwebaze reciting some of the lines in that letter, which by the way was intended for your eyes - only. Sir, like a loyal civil servant would say, 'we await your guidance on that issue'.

That aside, I really would like you, Mr President to launch a 'hakuna mchezo' campaign for our electoral processes too. Sir, I would ululate if you fired-off a letter to the Cabinet and Parliament asking them to review the laws that prescribe voting by lining-up in the LC1 and LC2 elections.

Surely, Mr President, those people who conceived that idea and those who connived with them to pass the law are conspirators, 'anti-development' and are culpable for taking Uganda backward.

Imagine Australia last used this method in the 19th Century; just imagine that even our next-door neighbours here in Kenya last used this mode in the late 80s. Even Nshwere Primary School in Nshwerenkye Kiruhura has abolished elections of prefects and class monitors by way of lining-up.

Surely Mr President, we can't be seen to be going back to the feudal system of doing things. Actually Mr President, we must be seen to be pursuing 'steady progress' in all aspects of society - from the construction of Isimba Dam to the way we vote in elections.

Anyway, sorry for digressing; let me bring you back to my original point. Under this 'kisanja hakuna mchezo', we must deal with detractors who want to bribe Ugandan voters so that they don't turn-up to vote.

Mr President, we must at this point join hands and reorient these elements that want to take us back to mchezo. We the wananchi are going to 'resist' this lining-up method - it is not in tandem with our aspirations for a 'middle-income status by 2020'. It does not even have a place in our National Development Plan II; not even in our vision 2040!

Mr President, can you imagine, not even Dr Tanga Odoi would use this method to conduct the NRM party primary elections! How can a political party conduct its party primary elections by secret ballot and then government says it cannot raise funds for a secret ballot election at LC1 and LC2 levels?

Mr President, I am tempted to think that the hatchers of this plan merely wanted to cast the NRM in bad light, mbu the party is a lot richer than the state... hhmm, wabula!

Anyhow, since we have landed in their plot early enough, Mr President, I would like to kindly and respectfully invite you to stand with the wananchi on this. Just like how you always do when the wananchi invite you to launch their Saccos, community boreholes or drip irrigation projects. Please, throw your weight behind calls for the review of the respective laws, so that we have all public elections conducted by way of secret ballot - as originally envisaged in our precious 1995 Constitution.

Mzee, if some laws are taking Uganda back, here is a big ask; fight them; read them the riot act; please resist them; please defy them - hakuna mchezo tu!

The writer is coordinator, Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda.

