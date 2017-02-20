20 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: UK to Strengthen Investment Links in EA in the Wake of Brexit

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Kingdom has promised to strengthen trade and investment links with the East African Community Partner States for mutual benefit.

UK High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke, said that her country would remain an outward-focused trade-based economy with strong partnerships with other countries and regional economic blocs even in the wake of Brexit.

The High Commissioner was speaking after she presented her credentials to the EAC Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha.

Ms Cooke said the UK would create new partnerships with the EAC aimed at promoting private sector-led economic growth for employment creation and poverty reduction in the East African region.

The envoy disclosed that the UK was the biggest contributor to TradeMark East Africa (TMEA), adding that the funding to TMEA was being utilised to finance technical assistance to the EAC in sectors such as customs, trade, investment and video teleconferencing.

On his side, Amb Mfumukeko said his priorities over the next four years would be to promote the free movement of persons and labour as enshrined in the EAC Common Market Protocol; increase investment for job creation, and; improve agriculture to ensure food security and create employment for the youth in East Africa.

East Africa

Why You Can Still Register to Vote

Are you an eligible Kenyan and had not registered when the voter listing ended on Sunday? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.