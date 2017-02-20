Uganda/South Africa: Sserunkuma Goal Books KCCA Date With Sundowns

Kampala — KCCA will face African and South African kings, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the next round of the Caf Champions League after the Ugandan champions edged out Angola's CD Primeiro De Agosto on away goals' rule on Sunday.

Geoffrey Serunkuuma scored the all-important goal in Luanda as KCCA lost the tie 2-1 but advanced to the first round of the Total Caf Champions League 2-2 on aggregate thanks to the 1-0 first leg victory in Kampala.

The veteran striker, Sserunkuma, also scored in the aforementioned first leg win at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, repaying the faith entrusted in him by KCCA manager Mike Mutebi when he captured him from Lweza.

KCCA will visit Sundowns on the weekend of March 10-12 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria before hosting the Brazilians on March 17-19 at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The tie pits Africa's Player of 2016 and Champions League winner, Denis Onyango, against his countrymen.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and his club are also high on confidence after beating DRC's TP Mazembe to lift the Caf Super Cup at the weekend.

KCCA took the lead against the Angolans midway the first half when Tom Masiko, back from injury, headed on for Serunkuuma to tap home in an empty net.

The hosts drew level through Bua before Geraldo gave them the lead for the first time in the game. But KCCA held on to see out the result and progress.

KCCA were due back home in the wee hours of this morning. The Ugandan champions will now focus on the Azam Uganda Premier Leaguem, where they host Onduparaka on Saturday.

KCCA FC starting XI: Benjamin Ochan, Denis Okot, Timothy Awany, Habib Kavuma, Isaac Kirabira, Ivan Ntege, Tom Masiko (Paul Mucureezi), Muzamir Mutyaba, Joseph Ochaya, Derrick Nsibambi (Brian Majwega), Geoffrey Serunkuuma (Paul Musamali)

Unused Subs: Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello

Caf Champions League result

Primeiro de Agosto 2-1 KCCA [2-2 on aggregate, KCCA progress on away goals goal]