Uganda: Do Recent Ambassadorial Appointments Signal Ideological Shift of NRM Regime?

analysis

The NRM government and President Museveni in particular prides in being a President that is ideologically anchored. The President always says his political actions are informed and guided by his beliefs and ideology which he serves. And this ideology is normally defined by the trinity of revolutionary progressivism, pan-Africanism and anti-imperialism. It is true a country's foreign policy, among others, is based on history, culture, economy, security and ideology.

This opinion article will dwell on ideology and how it informed or failed to inform the recent diplomatic appointments. When assessing these ambassadorial appointments one notices that the ideological basis of appointments is conspicuous by its absence.

When NRM had come into power in the 1980's, ideology was a priority criterion for such appointments. On account of ideological solidarity with the socialist progressive regimes in the global geopolitics, Museveni would not miss out on posting an ambassador to capitals such as Havana in Cuba.

Fidel Castro's Cuba was a centre around which revolutionary rhetoric gravitated. After all isn't Cuba where Che Guevara, the Argentine Marxists revolutionary was buried. What do we see today? There is no ambassador who has been sent to Havana. Is it a reflection of ideological shift away from the radical and progressive politics by the Museveni administration?

As a revolutionary progressive and radical regime, is the NRM still identifying itself with the struggle for the global justice movement? Is NRM still defined by the politics of social justice as it claimed when it came into power three decades ago?

In a similar surprise we do not see any ambassador posted to the whole continent of South America. And yet that is the continent where the current surviving, radical and left of the centre socialist and progressive regimes that can stand against corporate globalisation are found.

This is a continent of countries that are leading the global justice movement. We are here talking of countries in South America such as Bolivia, Uruguay and Ecuador. We are here referring to socialist progressive and radical presidents such as Evo Morales of Bolivia, Rafael Correa of Ecuador and former president of Uruguay Jose Mujica the most humble and poorest president the whole world had ever seen in recent history and who retired in 2015.

Back here on the African continent and using the lens of ideological based appointments, we expected diplomatic envoys to be sent to capitals such as Maputo in Mozambique. Isn't it in Mozambique where President Museveni first cut his teeth in practical revolutionary politics when he went into the liberated zones to carry out his field work research for his B.A graduating dissertation titled "Fanonian Theory of Violence and its Verification in Mozambique?"

Wasn't the founder of Frelimo, Edwardo Mondalane not the icon of NRM during the Bush War in Luweero and one of the NRA camps named after him? How come then based on these ideological and historical ties we do not have an envoy designated to go to Maputo!

The other city in Africa that merited having an embassy in line with the spirit of pan-Africanism is Accra in Ghana. As well known, Ghana represents modern pan-Africanism because of its association with Kwame Nkrumah the founding father of pan-Africanism on the African continent. The spirit of Nkurumism and pan-Africanism still exists in Ghana.

But what do we see. Instead of appointing a High Commissioner to Accra, the only envoy in the whole of West Africa has been posted to Abuja in Nigeria to cater for the whole region. This shows pan-Africanism didn't inform these appointments and yet that is what the Kampala administration professes.

When it comes to the Asian continent, there was no envoy sent to North Korea the only surviving socialist and Third World regime in the eastern hemisphere. I have also heard the NRM ideologues talking about Uganda using the Asian Tigers model of economic development. And I imagine we have a lot of lessons to learn from the development path and model of countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. However, there is no envoy that has been designated to go to these development model countries.

When it comes to the Middle East and North Africa there is no envoy who has been sent to Libya the NRM historical ally. True the current regime or is it regimes in Libya may not be progressive but still we should have sent an envoy to Tripoli if for nothing but in the spirit of solidarity with the masses of the people of Libya with whom the NRM leaders have been in the trenches together for promoting pan-Africanism and African liberation.

President Museveni the appointing authority may argue that due to limited resources we cannot have embassies in all or most capitals of the world. That is a valid argument. However in the consideration of priorities and informed by ideological considerations, we should not have missed at least having an embassy in one of these ideologically progressive countries such as Cuba, Bolivia or Ecuador.

Why should Uganda have seven embassies in Europe, six in the Middle East and non in the whole of South America? I stand to be corrected but it seems domestic political calculations for political support more than ideological clarity informed appointment of the new envoys.

We are now living in the age of soft power and not hard power diplomacy. There is need for our diplomats to be anchored in a clear ideological direction so that, for example, if there is need to negotiate or take a vote in a global forum our representatives take such a decision informed by a clear ideology.

The writer is a lecturer at Makerere University.