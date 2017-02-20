South Africa: Armed Forces Day to Wow South Africa

Pretoria — South Africans are in for a treat tomorrow as they will celebrate Armed Forces Day with the talented South African Defence Force (SANDF) who will display their fire power and equipment for all to see.

A full mechanised parade of 300 military vehicles including tanks and 4000 soldiers from SANDF will take part in a parade at Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, from 10am until 2pm.

Armed Forces Day is commemorated on 21 February, a day that coincides with the commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917, during World War One.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Jacob Zuma will officiate at the 6th Armed Forces Day celebrations.

In a build-up to the main event on Tuesday, Durban has been host to many events from 16 February.

From 16 - 21 February, a Fan Park at the Durban Drive-in site has been set up. From 8am to 4pm daily there is an expo by the army, air force, navy, medics and military police.

At the weekend South Africans enjoyed the opportunity of the Naval Ship Open Day Berth A and B.

Today, South Africans can watch a Capability Demonstration by the SANDF at Blue Lagoon. Firing of tracer rounds by specialised military weapons and small vehicles will be on show with a test from 3pm to 4:30pm. The main event for today will be from 7:30pm to 9pm.

As the build-up celebration gains momentum, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is well in place to ensure that scores of people attending the event feel safe.

Members of the security forces including the SAPS and Metro Police have been out on full force since last week.

Road closures and diversions

To ensure a smooth running of the event, particularly on Tuesday, which is the main day, motorists are urged to pay attention to the closure and partial closure of roads and diversion of traffic.

Umgeni Road south bound (going into town) will be down to one lane from Goble Road at 5pm Traffic will be diverted. Umgeni Road will be open again at 1pm

NMR Ave will be closed from 8am at Blue Lagoon Engen (Athlone Drive). Traffic will be diverted to the M4 for access to the city. NMR Ave will be open again at 3pm.

Argyle Road will be open until 10am. Argyle will be closed at Stanger Street and at Stamford Hill Road. Argyle Road will be open again at midday.

Access to Walter Gilbert (MMS), Kings Park, Virgin Active) will be from Umgeni Road only until 10am and again at midday.

Snell Parade from Sun Coast Casino to Blue Lagoon will be closed from 10am in both directions. Snell Parade will be open at 4pm.

Motorists who don't necessarily need to be in this area on Tuesday are urged to steer clear to help avoid traffic congestion.