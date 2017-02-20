Zimbabwe: No Diamonds? Grace Mugabe Addresses Rally Decked Out in Gold

Photo: The Herald

First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Forget that corpse quote for a second: it's Grace Mugabe's elaborate gold jewellery that's causing a stir.

Eagle-eyed Zimbabweans are pointing out that their first lady addressed a rally in struggling Buhera district on Friday wearing gold ear-rings, gold rings, a gold chain and gold-rimmed glasses.

The 51-year-old seems to have seen no irony in flaunting her wealth whilst criticising the poor state of Zimbabwe's roads, inadequate pay for teachers and government ministers who get involved in corrupt deals. She's widely believed to have presidential ambitions.

Tweeted @mmatigari: "[Grace] in Buhera & her million dollar jewellery. She has to try hard to pretend to be humble amongst poor villagers."

"Just leaving this here," said journalist @eliasmambo next to a widely-tweeted photo of Grace with her jewellery circled in red. The photo - minus the red circles - was published by the state-owned Herald online.

Another Zimbabwean commented grimly that the first lady, whose husband Robert Mugabe turns 93 next week, was "in solidarity with the poor".

In 2014 the Zimbabwean first lady claimed her husband was "the poorest president in the world". Though somehow the couple managed to save $1.3m to pay for a diamond ring for her last year.

