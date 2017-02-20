Nigeria: UniAbuja Students Block Airport Road Over Death of Colleague

Students of the University of Abuja on Monday blocked the Airport road in protest of a colleague who was knocked down and killed by a car.

The student who is said to be a 200 level History And Diplomatic Studies student reported died while trying to escape from robbers.

The protesters caused traffic gridlock by blocking both entrance & exit sides of the highway from about 6am.

The protest reports say is a call for better security, street light in the FCT and also the removal of the school's Chief Security Officer.