President Muhammadu Buhari again met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki in London on Sunday evening, the presidency's official Twitter account said.

It was their second meeting within a week.

"This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House," the official @NGRPresident Twitter account wrote.

-- Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 19, 2017