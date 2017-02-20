Tanzania: Mbeya Farmer, 30 Others Held Over Marijuana

Police in Mbeya have arrested 31 suspects over various crimes, including a farmer who cultivated a hectare of marijuana, in crackdowns being conducted in the region.

The Mbeya Regional Police Commissioner (RPC), Dhahiri Kidavashari, told this paper by phone yesterday that the suspects were arrested in crackdowns conducted in various areas of the region from 11 to 18 of this month. He said that 10 people were arrested for allegedly trading, transporting and using marijuana.

Some of the suspects were found in possession of 15 kilogrammes and 685 grams of marijuana. He identified the suspects as Geofrey Adamson (35), Zuber Mwambenya (24), Gwakisa Anyosisye (20), Philibert Moses (35), Mpoki Ibrahim (35) and five others. "We are holding a suspect, Upe Nduta (30), for allegedly possessing a one hectare farm of marijuana at Jojo Village in Mbalizi District.

The farm had 2,000 matured marijuana plants; we inspected at his home and found 2 kilogrammes and 145 grams of marijuana," he said, adding that the farm was demolished.

Kidavashari said that in the crackdown, they also arrested 11 people suspected of breaking into and stealing from an office belonging to the College of Public Service, Mbeya branch and stealing 12 computers used for learning.

He mentioned the suspects including thieves and buyers of the stolen items as Gabriel Mmasy (28), Itika Kyejo (41), Peter Mwaipopo (19), William Joseph (18), Rashid Shaban (30) and six others.

The RPC said that when they raided some the houses belonging to the suspects, some of them were allegedly found in possession of the stolen items including 11 HP computers, 16 monitors of various types, a Canon digital camera, 51 adapters, 37 desktop computers of separate types and 7 computer mouse.

Other things are 11 keyboards, 23 power supply, 64 hard disks, a lamp holder, 14 dvd-rom, two sub woofers and a television stand.

He said that in the preliminary investigations the suspects admitted to have been involved in the breaking in and stealing from the office on Thursday night, last week. Others admitted to have bought the items.

According to him, other nine suspects were allegedly found in possession of 98 litres of local liquor commonly known as 'gongo'. They were arrested at various areas including Old Forest, Ilolo, Ilomba and Mafiati.

In a separate incident, last week at Igawa checkpoint along the Mbeya-Njombe Highway, in Mbarali District, police arrested Nawab Hussen (35) for allegedly possessing a shotgun (green maker) with serial number 26515 and two rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was travelling in a Toyota Hiace with registration number T 289 BWQ heading to Dar es Salaam from Mbeya.