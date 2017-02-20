South Africa: National Joint Operation in Place for the Armed Forces Week in Durban

press release

As the build-up to the sixth annual Armed Forces Day celebration is gaining momentum, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is well in place to ensure that the scores of people attending the event are and feel safe.

This celebration has brought together various services of the South African National Defence Force to showcase its capabilities. Members of the security forces including the SAPS and Metro Police have been strategically deployed in and around the city.

The security forces would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and motorists of Durban and surrounding areas for their patience and support during the build-up of this event. The event will continue until Tuesday and the continued support of the community will be appreciated.

In accordance with standard operating procedures, road closures will be in place.

These are some of the activities communities may take note of over the next few days :-

16 - 21st: Fan Park at Durban Drive-in site. Expo by the army, air force, navy, medics and military police. 08h00 to 16h00.

17 - 19th: Naval Ship Open Day Berth A & B. Access will be at the end of Mahatma Ghandi Road (Point Road). 08h00 to 16h00.

20th: Capability Demonstration at Blue Lagoon. Firing of tracer rounds by specialised military weapons and small vehicles. Test will be from 15h00 to 16h30. Main event from 19h30 to 21h00.

21st: Full mechanised parade of 300 military vehicles including tanks and 4000 soldiers from SANDF will have a parade at Moses Mahbida Stadium. Parade starts at 10h00 until 14h00. Public access from the paved area opposite Moses Mabhida Stadium only.

To ensure a smooth running of the event, particularly on the 21st of February 2017 which is the main day, motorists are urged to pay attention to the closure and partial closure of roads and diversion of traffic.

Umgeni Road south bound (going into town) will be down to one lane from Goble Road at 05h00. Traffic will be diverted. Umgeni Road will be open again at 13h00.

NMR Ave will be closed from 08h00 at Blue Lagoon Engen (Athlone Drive). Traffic will be diverted to the M4 for access to the city. NMR Ave will be open again at 15h00.

Argyle Road will be open until 10h00. Argyle will be closed at Stanger Street and at Stamford Hill Road. Argyle Road will be open again 12h00.

Access to Walter Gilbert (MMS , Kings Park, Virgin Active) will be from Umgeni Road only until 10h00and again at 12h00.

Snell Parade from Sun Coast Casino to Blue Lagoon will be closed from 10h00 in both directions. Snell Parade will be open at 16h00.

Motorists who don't necessarily need to be in this area on the 21st are urged to steer clear to help avoid traffic congestion.