East Africa: Race for East African Legislative Assembly Seats

A regional comparison between EAC member states

The recent big fight over seats in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has led to questions over what is at stake.

Answers to the question are important, not least because, fierce competition for the seats rages in almost all EALA member states.

Kenyan EALA MP, Abubakar Zein Abubakar, told The Independent that the race in Nairobi is likely to be hot.

"Right now you have not heard anything because the Kenyan parliament has not yet advertised for people to apply but once they do, you will see all the movements," he said.

In 2012, the EALA race in Kenya was characterised by fierce competition. Up to 119 candidates applied for the five seats of the main Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. These were shredded down to 63 and presented to parliament on the day of voting.

The ODM was the majority party led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The other parties were Party of National Unity (PNU), Kenya Africa National Union (KANU), National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Wiper and they all got one seat as ODM took up five seats.

Abubakar, an ODM representative says it will be a different situation since the last elections, held in 2013 slightly changed the representation in the Kenyan parliament.

He says this time, ODM will be entitled to five seats, The National Alliance (TNA) of Uhuru Kenyatta will have 3 seats, and United Republican Party (URP) of William Ruto will have 2 seats. The independents will not have a representative because they did not meet the minimum number of seats in the house.

The EALA race in Kenya has not attracted attention perhaps because the country is preparing for a highly competitive presidential election due in August.

In Rwanda, the last election for its EALA members in 2012, saw a similar quest by parties to field candidates. Ruling party Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) sent four candidates while the Liberal Party and Socio-Democratic Party had one candidate each. Special interest groups were all represented by one candidate. These were the youth and disabled.

In Tanzania, representatives mainly came from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) which had 258 seats in the Tanzanian parliament. The rest were shared between Party for Democracy and Progress (PDP) and Civic United Front which have 44 and 34 respectively.

Uganda's new faces

Both the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) and leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) selected new faces.

For the ruling party, Paul Musamali, George Odongo and Mathias Kasamba are three of the six that sailed through. The other three Rose Akol, Dennis Namara, Mary Mugyenyi. These minnows were up against political giants like Francis Babu, formerly a member of the party's most supreme organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and former Minister Henry Banyenzaki.

In the FDC, Florence Ibi Ekwao, who is not that known to the general public, trounced heavy weight and party stalwart Ingrid Turinawe.

Babu, Banyenzaki and Turinawe's biggest baggage days into the race seemed to be that they had failed severally to win in local elections and for that, they were labelled political rejects.

And as the campaigns heated up, it was clear many had a problem with political parties picking these candidates.

Retired Supreme Court judge George Kanyeihamba, appeared to lead this pack. He told The Independent that the habit of dumped politicians and sacked ministers being sent to the regional assembly must stop. "People who have been sacked for being incompetent ministers should not be the ones guiding our agenda in the regional parliament," he said, "If some of these people have been defeated in elections because they are not performing and if people in a small constituency were happy to get rid of them, then how can they be qualified to be in EALA? It is a joke!" he told The Independent before NRM chose its nominees.

He even called on President Museveni to prevail over the situation because he has the power.

Indeed, President Museveni called on NRM MPs not to elect job seekers urging them not to turn EALA into an employment bureau. Sources say President Museveni met and encouraged some of the candidates to drop out of the race.

Akol, formerly Minister for Internal Affairs and Bukedea Woman MP said her four-year stint as a former member of the African Caribbean Pacific- European Union (ACPU-EU) joint parliamentary assembly, is what gave her the clout in the race.

"The people who won were not expected maybe because they did not engage in a lot of posturing," she said while responding to surprises that she made it.

The election was a high-stakes one. At State House Entebbe, voting had to be postponed to the second because the process was rocked by violence on the first day. Allegations of bribery also rocked race.

But Dennis Namara, a former MP contestant for Buyaga County told The Independent that MPs voted for aspirants based on their perceived competence and not because of cash inducements. "You cannot convince those MPs by giving them anything," he said.

Namara also said that campaign strategy proved more effective. "For example in the Central region where consensus was that we would elect one person, Mathias Kasamba edged out Francis Babu because Kasamba had started campaigning way back. But there's no doubt that Babu was capable or had the relevant experience for the position."

Another contestant, former Minister Henry Banyenzakyi, who was one of those accused of bribing MPs, denied it. After the election, he reportedly told journalists that the NRM electoral process was marred by fraud.

NRM electoral commission boss Tanga Odoi decried the level of commercialisation that has invaded the party. Some observers attribute this to the fronting of cadres for the posts and the efforts to have them go through at any cost.

This interest has also peaked because of the hefty pay an EALA MP--a monthly salary of as Shs50m plus hefty allowances the MPs get for the sittings which are rotated in the region's capitals.

FDC fumbles again

In the FDC primary election, Ekwao trounced her opponents including party stalwart Turinawe. But the party fumbled and fronted both Ekwao and Turinawe for the EALA elections sparking criticism.

FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi, was even forced to pen a letter to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga making a case for their candidates.

Other opposition parties like DP, UPC opposed the move saying it may hinder their chances of getting their representatives elected. DP President Nobert Mao criticised the move by FDC.

The confusion was as a result of FDC boycotting the previous EALA elections in the previous round paving way for DP and UPC to fill the slots.

Away from the parties, those who share Kanyeihamba's views, point to amongst many, an example that happened in the current term (2012-2017). Then speaker of EALA Margaret Zziwa was impeached in just her second year over misconduct and abuse of office. Zziwa was the first EALA speaker to be impeached.

Some say it is because Uganda was not sending its best that it suffered the misfortune of having its first Speaker impeached. Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Miria Matemebe while appearing on a late night political talk show expressed her misgivings recalling the time Zziwa was elected Speaker.

But Zziwa had also been rejected by local voters in the race for Kampala woman MP. Zziwa had contested in EALA in 2007 after she was defeated by Nabila Sempala in the race for Kampala Woman MP in 2006.

It was not surprising, therefore, they claim that she would later be rejected in the regional parliament too.

But Zziwa wasn't the only reject. And others stayed and served their terms. For instance, Fred Mukasa Mbidde of Democratic Party twice lost the election for Kalungu East before being elected to EALA in 2012. Suzan Nakawuki lost the 2011 race for Masaka Municipality to Mathias Mpuga before venturing into EALA the next year.

Based on this, other critics say Kanyeihamba's view ignores the fact that Ugandan politics has become very competitive and victory is now driven by money rather than experience and competence.

The contenders, who throw money around, also tend to look at the positions as money making ventures rather than opportunities to pursue public good.

Compared to the EALA aspirants of today, the 2001-2006 cohort was a different kind; fairly well respected and not exactly hankering after political capital, observers say.

That group included Yona Kanyomozi, a former minister of Cooperatives in Obote II government, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, an army commander, Capt Baker Richard Dudu, a serving soldier, Med Kaggwa, a former Board secretary at Uganda Revenue Authority and minister, among others.

EALA not the issue

Muntu, a two term EALA MP partly faults the current problems on the ruling party.

"The Museveni regime has made leadership look like it is there for anyone to be appointed to Cabinet or ambassadorships," he said, "The standard has been set so low, anyone can just be appointed to anything. Today loyalty is at the forefront of a cabinet appointment, we have to deal with this decisively."

Apart from this he faults what he says has become a political culture, where politics is now no longer a calling but a place where people can go seeking for a job.

"In a healthy economy, a teacher and a doctor should be able to go about their work motivated but people are quitting these professions to rush for parliament because there you will earn Shs20m," Muntu says, "That impacts negatively on the capabilities of people and the entire nation."

Muntu says that Uganda needs a team of people who understand these challenges and are committed to ensuring an environment where there is innovation, transparency, holding people to account and a proper management of the economy to spur healthy growth.

"With this," he says, "people will refocus and not think about money when they are joining politics."

But Shem Bageine a former Minister of State for East African Affairs is not particularly concerned about the calibre of representatives at EALA because he says this doesn't affect the quality of legislation.

Bills are presented by a Council of Ministers and when legislators come up with private members bills, they have to be in consonance with the EAC treaty.

Bageine also says that when protocols are signed by the partner states, they have to be brought back to EALA for legal backing.

"For example in 2013 we had the Monetary Union protocol but it had to be enforceable after it was presented to EALA," Bageine says, "They worked on several issues like East Africa Statistics Bureau for standardised data collection, a financial services commission, East Africa Swahili commission, non-tariff barriers, security matters."

Bageine says that what some people call low calibre is an issue of personality. "The current Speaker is doing an excellent job," he said, "The approach to work is what brought down the previous Speaker".

Another former EALA member, Irene Ovonji, gave a perspective of what it means to be a representative there.

Ovonji said that at the regional parliament, legislators deal with challenges of globalisation.

Odida says initially most of the engagements they had were business oriented involving big businesses and her and colleagues tried to make it more inclusive.

"The negotiations were being led by East Africa Business Council and you would hardly see trade unions, civil society so we lobbied partner states for the treaty to be a development treaty where all these interests would be catered for," she said, "We advocated for chapters on women empowerment, NGOs in the new treaty and many other interest groups to make it look wholly representative. Turning the treaty into a development-orinted one was fundamental to some of us."

She adds that EALA members should also strive to connect EALA to a Pan African Parliament by bringing their agendas together. "All these regional blocs should be about more cohesion but our national politics are now entering," Odida said, "We need technical expertise, trade and integration to be emphasised. If we send cadres we will lose out."

