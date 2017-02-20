20 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Heerden to Ref Stormers V Bulls Derby

South Africa's Jaco van Heerden will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Bulls at Newlands (19:30 kick-off).

Van Heerden will be assisted by compatriot Stuart Berry and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with Marius Jonker on television match official (TMO) duty.

South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the game between the Southern Kings and Jaguares in Port Elizabeth (17:15).

Peyper will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Rodney Boneparte, with Johan Greeff the TMO.

South Africa's Quinton Immelman will referee the other South African derby between the Cheetahs and Lions in Bloemfontein (15:05).

Immelman will be assisted by Rasta Rasivhenge and Lourens van der Merwe, with Shaun Veldsman in the TMO booth.

The Sharks' game against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday (11:00 SA time) will be refereed by New Zealand's Nick Briant.

Briant will be assisted by countryman Paul Williams and Australia's Nic Berry, with Australia's Damien Mitchelmore calling the shots from upstairs.

DEBUT FOR FORMER STORMERS, WP WING

Meanwhile, former Stormers wing Egon Seconds will make his Super Rugby debut when he referees Saturday's match between the Sunwolves and Hurricanes in Tokyo (06:15 SA time).

Seconds will be assisted by fellow South African Marius van der Westhuizen and Japan's Akihisa Aso, with Minoru Fuji the TMO.

Sport24

South Africa

