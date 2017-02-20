Zambia: HM the King Arrives in Lusaka for Official Visit to Zambia

Lusaka — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, arrived on Sunday in Lusaka for an official visit to the Republic of Zambia, a new stage of a royal tour that will lead the Sovereign to several African countries.

Upon His arrival at the international Kenneth Kaunda airport of Lusaka, HM the King was welcomed by President of the Republic of Zambia, HH Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The Sovereign was then greeted by the Chief of the Zambian Police Force, the Commanders of the Zambian Armed Forces, Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, Davies Mwila, Zambian Foreign Minister, Harry Kalaba, Lusaka Provincial Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe, and Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba.

HM the King was also greeted by Presidential officials, members of the Zambian government, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Lusaka, Moroccan ambassador to the Republic of Zambia, Saadia Alaoui, and members of the Diplomatic representation.

For his part, President Edgar Lungu was greeted by members of the official delegation accompanying HM the King.

During this visit, HM the King is accompanied by an official delegation including mainly HM the King's Advisor Fouad Ali El Himma and Foreign minister Salaheddine Mezouar.

The delegation also includes Minister of Housing and Urban Policy, Nabil Benabdellah, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Aziz Akhannouch, Acting Minister of Tourism, Industry, Trade, Investment and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Acting Minister of Energy, Mines, Water and Environment, and Minister of Health, El Hossaine Louardi, as well as several civilian and military figures.

After a brief pause at the Presidential Lounge of the international Kenneth Kaunda Airport in Lusaka, the official procession headed to the residence of HM the King in the Zambian capital.

A warm welcome was given to HM the King inside the airport where Zambian folklore troops performed traditional songs and dances as a welcome to the Sovereign.