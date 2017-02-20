20 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Shed More Light On 'Viroba'

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — The government is expected to explain today procedures that will be used in removing the liquor packed in plastic packets popularly known as viroba out of the market as it announced ban effective next month.

The Minister of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment Mr January Makamba said yesterday that the measures will be taken in consideration of the environmental regulations in the process.

"I will explain to the media tomorrow," he said yesterday adding that the government will be strict in implementing the laws and regulations governing environment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa declared that the government will issue a total ban on the drink beginning March 1, 2017.

"We had a comprehensive and successful meeting with alcohol businesspeople and agreed that they package them in big bottles," he said, adding that currently, liquor stored in papers was everywhere to the extent that school boys and girls were also consumers.

The premier who was addressing a rally at Mererani in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, on the second leg of his tour of the area said beginning March 1, 2017, all people who will be found with that alcohol would face the music. This is the continuation of the war against drug abuse in the country, he said.

His comment has slightly shaken the market as traders fear to remain with the products after the deadline.

