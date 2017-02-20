Africa: Pan African Varsity Boss On Why Jobs Are Missed

Kigali — Up to 45 per cent of university graduates in Africa do not get jobs because the courses they took may have not been relevant to the current labour market demands, it was observed here at the weekend.

This was said by Fred Swaniker, the founder of the newly-established African Leadership University (Alu), based in Mauritius and which has established a campus in Kigali.

He challenged the institutions of higher learning in the continent to design courses focused on what the job market demands. "It would also guarantee employment for the graduates and quality delivery of services to the community," he said during a briefing for journalists from around the East African region invited for the inauguration of the business school campus of the university in Kigali.

Mr Swaniker, who is also the CEO of the pan African university, talked of a grand vision of Alu which he said intended to spread to other African countries, building a network of universities which will churn out three million graduates by 2060.

In all, the university plans to have at least 25 campuses all over Africa with 15,000 lecturers and other members of staff in the next 15 years up from between 150 and 200 in the two campuses in Mauritius and Kigali.

"Ours will really be an innovative model the way the classes are taught. We want to build a generation of talented leaders in the continent," he said, noting that one of the criteria in picking the students are those who emerged among the top ten in their high school examinations.

Alu was established in 2013 with the support of investors and philanthropic organisations based in the United States and South Africa and started enrolling 65 post graduate students in 2015 in its Mauritius campus. Currently, it has a total of 274 students in that category, including some from Tanzania.

The newly-opened campus in Kigali will enrol 600 undergraduate students between May and September in different academic disciplines.

Mr Richard Siegler, an education consultant based here said during the official launching that Rwanda has been picked for the project because of the flexible regulatory frameworks.

Rwanda government has offered a piece of land within the Kigali Innovation City for the construction of the permanent premises for Alu, according to Ms Verna Pillay, the director of Public Affairs of the university.

Mr Swaniker said some $40 million has been injected in the education project by its supporters and the amount was expected to rise to between one and two billion dollars in the next one decade.

Mr Pierre Omidyar, the founder of the US-based Omidyar Technology Ventures, has pledged $8bn for the initiative.