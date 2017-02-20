The house of Lilongwe High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire in Area 43, in the Capital City, was gutted by fire on Sunday, leaving behind serious damage to property.

The fire which started around 10 am destroyed Mkandawire's house when he and his family were at church.

Some relations who were at the residence, escaped unhurt and neibhours saved the Judges' Mercedenz Benz which wa sparked near the house as they lifted it out of the fence.

Noone could drive the vehicle because there were no keys.

The Judge said he suspected an electric fault to have caused the fire but Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) public relations officer Geogre Mituka said their investigations after the incident showed the utility provider was not to blame.

"I was at church attending a holy euchatust mass celebration with my family when the house was caught on fire. I can only speculate it was to do with electric issues," he said, adding"I don't have direct evidence."

According to Mkandawire, the fire strated when his daughter was taking a shower.

Mkandawire was the Judge who dismissed the case involving the disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district's chairpersons who were calling for an emergency convention early this month.

The judge was also the one who denied to perform his duties last year after government failed to provide him an official vehicle.