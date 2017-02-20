Zimbabwe: Give President Gift of Unity - Chombo

Praise Bvumbamera — Zanu-PF has pledged to host a befitting birthday bash for President Mugabe that matches his iconic status at home and abroad. Speaking at the 21st February Movement celebrations fundraising dinner held in Harare on Friday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said the celebrations were of immense importance as President Mugabe is an iconic leader.

"As we gather here to raise funds and as we prepare to give His Excellency a birthday present befitting his iconic stature, the most important birthday present we can give him is to work towards unity in the Party, as well as to ensure that zanu-pf wins the (2018) elections."

Harmonised elections are due in the first half of 2018.

"President Mugabe, as the 21st February Movement's patron, is a true revolutionary and icon of not only Zimbabwe but Africa as a whole. He has always fought for the total emancipation of the African Continent and Zimbabwe in particular," said Dr Chombo

Dr Chombo urged the youths to embrace the 21st February Movement in recognition of President Mugabe's contribution to youth development and empowerment.

He thanked Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga for working hard to ensure the successful hosting of the celebrations.

Cde Chipanga said the Youth League will follow President Mugabe's footsteps.

"Those who came before us saw it fit to honour His Excellency the President and First Secretary's lifetime achievements by launching an organisation that advocate for young people across the political divide to emulate and to follow in the footsteps," he said.

The 21st February Movement is an annual event set aside to celebrate the life of President Mugabe.

It was established in 1986, to encourage Zimbabweans, particularly the youths, to emulate President Mugabe and his revolutionary ideas and selfless policies.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the event.

Last year, the celebrations were held at Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo.