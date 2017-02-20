20 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Orders Arrest of Osun Monarch

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates' Court in Osun on Monday issued a bench warrant against a traditional ruler and his secretary for alleged contempt.

The accused and the Olokini of Okini, Okanola Akadiri, and his secretary, Suleiman Rasaki, are facing an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forcibly entry, threat to life and assault.

The Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, ordered the arrest of the accused for their alleged failure to honour an earlier order of the court for them to appear before it in a suit.

The prosecutor, Ogunleye Muyiwa, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 2, 2012, at about 3:00 p.m. at Awoniyi st., Ilobu, Okini.

Mr. Muyiwa alleged that the accused conspired together and forcefully trespassed on a piece of land belonging to one Rasheed Awoniyi.

He alleged that the accused deployed thugs to attack the bricklayers working on the plot of land.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 516, 517, 86,81, 249(d), 8.,451, and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the prosecutor applied for the issuance of a warrant following the failure of the accused to appear in court with no reasonable excuse.

The magistrate consequently ordered the police to produce the accused on April 7, the next adjourned date. (NAN)

Nigeria

You Won't Have Much to Inherit From Me, Buhari Tells Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised his children to acquire enough education and then work hard to be self-reliant,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.