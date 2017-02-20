Nigeria: Lawyer Withdraws Suit Against Magu's Confirmation

The court case filed against the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has been withdrawn from the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

In the case, Mr. Adegboruwa had sought to stop the Senate from proceeding with the confirmation of Mr. Magu as EFCC chairman based upon his alleged corrupt practices and lavish lifestyle.

At the resumed hearing on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregu, Tayo Oyetibo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, appeared for Mr. Adegboruwa, while Wahab Shittu led Rotimi Oyedepo for the respondents.

Mr. Oyetibo informed the court that upon being instructed to handle the case, he went through the file and decided to persuade Mr. Adegboruwa to drop the case, in order to encourage Mr. Magu in the anti-corruption campaign.

He stated that there was need to give Mr. Magu the opportunity to continue the anti-corruption campaign of the present administration.

Confirming the position of Mr. Oyetibo, Mr. Adegboruwa told the court he was persuaded by his counsel, that in his second coming, Mr. Magu will do a good job, to be more rule of law-friendly and holistic in his approach to the anti-corruption drive of the administration.

Responding, Mr. Shittu stated the the respondents were not opposed to the withdrawal of the case and they were very happy on the position Mr. Adegboruwa had taken, which would surely boost the anti-corruption war of the Buhari/Osinbajo administration.

He said the governent needs the input and support of lawyers and activists like Mr. Adegboruwa, to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the fight again corruption.

The judge consequently struck out the case.

While responding to journalists after the proceedings, Mr. Adegboruwa stated that he was not intimidated by anyone to withdraw the case.

He said he was genuinely persuaded, given recent revelations of alleged corrupt practices.

Mr. Adegboruwa stated further that his challenge was the manner in which the anti-corruption war was being prosecuted, which would appear to be selective and at times, against due process of law.

He maintained that his decision to withdraw the case did not amount to an endorsement of the Buhari/Osinbajo regime, but said he only picked a positive aspect of the regime's policies for his conditional support.