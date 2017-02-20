Civil rights activist Michael Usi also known as Manganya in his comedy skits has condemned Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda for promoting nepotism when he alleged that the 'Maizegate' scandal was being championed by northerners.

Usi, who is also Adventist Development Relief Agency (Adra) deputy executive director, said the alleged corrupt practices in the maize procurement from Zambia is a "matter of national importance" and that Chaponda and all people being investigated should desist from using divisive tribal overtones.

According to Usi, who said is a Lhomwe by birth like Chaponda; it is "unacceptable" and "disturbing" for Chaponda to be promoting regionalism.

"The Constitution does not look at our tribes. It does not distinguish a Lhomwe from a Tumbuka or a Yao from a Tonga," said Usi.

He said the Constitution of Malawi treats all citizens "equal before the law and no one, not a single tribe, is above the law."

Usi said Chaponda "should be cautious" with his divisive words that can promote tribalism and hatred against the people of the north.

He called on the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to discipline Chaponda.

DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila said Chaponda's remarks were his personal views and not necessarily the stand of the party.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) also condemned Chaponda's nepotistic remarks.

In the statement signed by president John Suzi-Banda and Honorary Secretary Khumbo Soko, MLS says Chaponda's remarks were unfit for high office holders and brazenly a promotion of regionalism.

"Malawi Law Society has learnt with grave disappointment remarks by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda, MP, in which he describes current efforts to establish his role in the procurement of maize from Zambia by Admarc as a 'regional issue' and evidence of 'antagonism between the Southern and Northern regions of Malawi.' The society denounces these remarks as being divisive, irresponsible, dishonourable and far beneath the dignity of a holder of the office of a Minister," reads part of the statement.

Both the presidential commission of inquiry and the joint parliamentary inquiry have called for criminal investigation into Chaponda's role in the procurement of maize in Zambia, christened as 'Maizegate'.

