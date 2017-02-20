South Africa: Minister Dipuo Peters Calls On Caution On Roads As Tropical Depression Heads West

press release

The Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters, urges motorists and public transport drivers to be cautious on the roads as the tropical depression associated with the recent cyclone that affected Southern Africa continued its westward progression and is currently located near the border of South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The system has caused widespread rain showers over eastern Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The heaviest rains from Thursday were recorded in Mpumalanga, where Graskop recorded 166mm, 96mm at Bourke's Luck, 61mm at Kruger Mpumalanga Airport and 49mm at the Barberton prison.

Rain showers are still persisting over the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces and are expected to become heavier during the course of the day. Thus, the warnings over the two provinces remain in force for the rest of today.

The South African Weather Services predicts that today, 18 February 2017, scattered showers are expected over northern parts of the Mpumalanga as well as Limpopo provinces with heavy rains expected to shift to Botswana.

For the remainder of the country, isolated thunderstorms are expected over the central parts but will be scattered over southern Free State and Northern Cape as well as most of the Eastern Cape.

"Motorists are therefore warned that there may be delays on the roads as a result of rainy weather which generally tends to affect traffic lights and visibility', warned Minister Peters.

Minister Peters further warns motorists to keep their lights on, increase the following distances and reduce speed during wet weather conditions and that it would be advisable for those wishing to be on time for their engagements to travel earlier than usual to avoid delays.

The Minister further warned that motorists should also avoid driving during thunderstorms and heavy downpours as roads become slippery and visibility becomes poor.

Issued by: Department of Transport