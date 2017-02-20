Liberia: Brac Conducts Agriculture Disaster Risk Assessment

BRAC-Liberia has conducted an 'Agriculture Disaster Risk and Vulnerable Assessment' (DRVA) in Bong, Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa counties.

The assessment, according to Dekontee Saytarkon, BRAC's Emergency Response Coordinator, was to collect information related to the causes of food shortages and identify those referred to as the most vulnerable people and the problems that led to reductions in their food production.

The project, Mr. Saytarkon said, is supported and financed by the European Union.

Saytarkon, during a one-day brainstorming session with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) in Gardnersville, outside Monrovia, said the organization has on previous occasions implemented poultry, microfinance and livestock projects in the country.

The EU and BRAC are carrying out the project to enhance government's efforts to address the shortage of food in the country.

Suliman Kamara, BRAC's DRVA consultant, recalled the gravity of the challenges farmers were facing because of flooding, storms, pests infestations, and sometimes theft, that have led to the reduction in their production of food.

He said farmers need knowledge on how to prevent or minimize some of the devastating effects they suffer as a result of theses challenges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Agriculture Minister for Administration Mrs. Seklau Wiles described the training as "very essential for farmers," adding that farmers will use knowledge acquired from such a training to increase their food production and also put some mechanisms in place to address the situation of floods and other disasters.