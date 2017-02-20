Liberia: Mighty Barrolle 'Peppers' Invincible Eleven 2-1

A late goal from Julius Wotoe of Mighty Barrolle yesterday saw the "Kanyan Pepper Boys" defeating their traditional rivals Invincible Eleven 2-1 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Striker Wotoe, who was on the score sheet in his side's two previous wins against ELWA United and Barrack Young Controllers, was introduced midway through the first half and got the winner in the 72nd minute after he forced his way through to get the ball at the back of the net.

Both teams missed a lot of goal opportunities in the first half; with Augustus Tanyoun of IE missing two clear chances while Barrolle's Sam Johnson's header from close range was knocked out of the goalpost.

Following a goalless first half, when both sides displayed poor performances that supporters described as "blind and crippled," the two teams returned in the second half with better performances that saw the Rollers taking the lead in the 47th minute after Alieu Kamara swung in a free kick from about 20 yards down the right flank.

It was midfielder Kamara's second consecutive goal after his opener in their 4-0 win against ELWA United.

The "Sun Shine Yellow Boys" (IE) in less than two minutes responded to their opponents to get the equalizer after Morris Janteh netted a rebound from a free kick that was knocked by goalkeeper Tito Wesseh.

The result marked IE's eighth consecutive defeat as they remained bottom of the league table without a point, while Barrolle moved above the regulation zone with nine points out of nine matches.

The win for the Rollers was their third in the presence of their President Eugene Nagbe who described it as coincidence.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Nagbe said although his team continues to struggle to escape the regulation zone, the win against their traditional rivals was crucial.

In the day's first encounter, league leaders FC Fassel missed an opportunity to extend their lead to seven points ahead of LISCR FC after they were forced to a 2-2 draw against Keitrace FC.

Fassel began the match on good a note after Aloysuis Samujulah put the league leaders ahead in the 16th minute in the first half and dominated until to end the half.

The "Soccer Missionaries" (FC Fassel) in the second half doubled their efforts and in the 51st minute got a goal through Captain James Walatee.

But Keitrace scored through David Mollie in the 57th minute and finally managed to secure a point when Dauda Kamara got the equalizer in the 61st minute.