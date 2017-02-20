Liberia: BYC Eliminates Stade Malien 7-6

The gods of football yesterday smiled on BYC Football as they eliminated Stade Malien 7-6 on penalties in the second leg of their CAF Championship League match in Bamako.

However, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Monrovia Club Breweries (MCB) fell 4-0 to Algerian champions JS Kabylie in their match played in Algeria yesterday.

The Liberians had defeated the Algerians 3-0 in Monrovia in the first leg; the second leg loss shocked sporting fans.

BYC first leg win at home came after a strong fight, which did not bring out the best in their performance. It was even feared that with a 1-0 win, the Malians could have capitalized on home advantage to win more by than two goals.

However, the Liberian side proved on unyielding, holding their opponents in their own half and as a result winning the admiration of Mailian soccer fans.

In yesterday's match, the Malians cancelled the 1-0 lead by the Liberians but that was all they could do.

The Liberian champions proved why they are champions and held onto the 1-0 goal difference until the end of the match.

Thanks to the playing team who made sure that victory was certain in the end.

Howver, Monrovia Club Breweries may have more explaining to do, like what happened after securing a 3-0 comfortable lead they managed to lose by an incredible 4-0.

Many soccer fans would love to know what playing strategy was mounted in Algeria, since the Algerians were under intense pressure to save their honor.

How did the Algerians score more than three goals? What were the Liberian side doing when they were down 2-0? How could they not have protected their 3-0 lead? What really happened that their opponent had a free scoring campaign?

It would be interesting to get a full technical report of the match in Algeria when the team finally returns home this week.

Meanwhile, we must congratulate BYC for their resilience against Stade Malien in their own backyard.

We are truly happy for BYC Football. Congratulations!!